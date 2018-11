Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a news conference after an extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s economy will continue to grow under all Brexit scenarios modelled by the government, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday, following the release of official economic analysis on leaving the European Union.

The spokesman also said that the government was continuing to prepare for all exit scenarios, including leaving without a negotiated agreement.