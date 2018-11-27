UK to publish Brexit economic analysis on Wednesday: May's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will publish its economic analysis of a range of different Brexit scenarios on Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said.

Earlier this month, the government bowed to pressure from lawmakers to publish the analysis, including comparing May’s Brexit deal to remaining in the European Union, before parliament votes on the deal on Dec. 11.

May’s spokesman also said the government would not be revoking the Article 50 notice which triggered the process of leaving the bloc.

“As a matter of firm policy, we will not revoke Article 50. The British people voted to leave the European Union and we must respect both the result of the referendum and the democratic process which delivered this result,” the spokesman said.

The comments came in response to a hearing in Europe’s top court, which was told on Tuesday that Britain can unilaterally reverse its decision to leave the EU.