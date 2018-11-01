UK has not seen any successful interference in its democratic processes: May's spokeswoman

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Thursday that the government had so far not seen any successful interference in Britain’s democratic processes but it remained vigilant.

“To date, we have not seen successful interference in UK democratic processes,” the spokeswoman said in a statement issued following a briefing in which she was asked a question about allegations of possible Russian influence on Britain’s 2016 Brexit vote.

“We of course remain vigilant and we will continue to work to strengthen our democracy against potential interference.”