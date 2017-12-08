Brexit tycoon Banks says May has betrayed Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Arron Banks, a tycoon who backed leaving the European Union, accused Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday of betraying the country with her Brexit divorce bill and urged her party to trigger a leadership contest to replace her.
”Under Theresa May, we are leaving the European Union in name only,“ he said in a statement. ”If anyone in the Conservative Party has any integrity or sense of duty left, we call on them now to save Brexit by triggering a leadership contest.
“Theresa May has betrayed the country and the 17.4 million Leave voters.”
May struck a divorce deal with the EU earlier on Friday to move the Brexit talks on to talk about trade.
