UK Brexit minister denies Telegraph report on delaying Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay on Tuesday denied a Daily Telegraph report that British and European officials are discussing the possibility of extending the formal exit process from the European Union.

“I’ve had no discussions with the European Union in terms of extension,” Barclay told BBC radio.

When asked directly by the BBC if he could deny the report, he said: “Yes, because I can be very clear that the government’s policy is to leave on March 29, the prime minister has made that clear on numerous occasions to parliament.”

The Telegraph cited three unidentified EU sources as saying British officials had been “putting out feelers” and “testing the waters” on an extension of Article 50.