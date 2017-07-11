FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Man convicted over racist threats against Brexit challenger Miller
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 11, 2017 / 7:10 PM / in a month

Man convicted over racist threats against Brexit challenger Miller

1 Min Read

Campaigner Gina Miller arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain July 10, 2017.Neil Hall

(Reuters) - Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Tuesday a man accused of making racist threats against investment manager and EU campaigner Gina Miller had been convicted.

Rhodri Philipps will be sentenced on July 13 after he was convicted on two counts of sending a menacing public communication, one relating to Miller and one about an immigrant on benefits who had featured in a news article.

Philipps was arrested in December on suspicion of making "racially aggravated malicious communications" against Miller, who took the British government to court over triggering formal talks on Britain's exit from the European Union.

She has received death threats and abuse since featuring prominently in media coverage of the case.

The CPS said Philipps had posted a comment on Facebook in November 2016 under the title Viscount St Davids, describing Miller as a 'troublesome' first generation 'immigrant boat jumper' and offered a 5,000-pound ($6,425) bounty on her head.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Janet Lawrence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.