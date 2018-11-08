British government cannot stop Brexit case going to ECJ, Scottish court says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government cannot stop a case seeking to determine whether the country can unilaterally reverse Brexit - due to be considered by Europe’s top court on Nov. 27 - Scotland’s Court of Session ruled on Thursday.

Scottish politicians opposed to Britain leaving the European Union had successfully asked for a ruling to clarify whether Britain could withdraw its notification to leave without permission from the bloc’s other members.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, struggling to deliver Brexit, had argued that whether or not Britain could reverse the decision was immaterial, since the government had no intention of doing so. The government had asked for permission to appeal the case at Britain’s Supreme Court.

“The application for permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court was refused,” a spokesman for the Court of Session said.

Scotland’s highest civil court agreed on Oct. 4 there was a case to be heard before the European Court of Justice.

The anti-Brexit petitioners aim to show that Britain has a legal unilateral option of staying in the world’s biggest trading bloc once it is known what the outcome of Brexit negotiations is.