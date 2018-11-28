World News
November 28, 2018 / 10:31 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

EU court adviser to publish opinion on Brexit reversibility case on Dec. 4

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The advocate general of the European Union’s top court will give his opinion on Dec. 4 as to whether Britain can unanimously reverse Brexit, according to a notice cited by a lawyer involved in the case.

On Tuesday, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) held an urgent hearing in a case about whether Britain can revoke its notice to withdraw from the EU under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty without agreement of the other 27 states.

Jo Maugham, a lawyer involved in the case before the ECJ, said tweeted a letter from the ECJ saying that its Advocate General, whose advice is usually followed by judges, would deliver his decision on Dec. 4.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.