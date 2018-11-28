EU court adviser to publish opinion on Brexit reversibility case on Dec. 4

LONDON (Reuters) - The advocate general of the European Union’s top court will give his opinion on Dec. 4 as to whether Britain can unanimously reverse Brexit, according to a notice cited by a lawyer involved in the case.

On Tuesday, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) held an urgent hearing in a case about whether Britain can revoke its notice to withdraw from the EU under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty without agreement of the other 27 states.

Jo Maugham, a lawyer involved in the case before the ECJ, said tweeted a letter from the ECJ saying that its Advocate General, whose advice is usually followed by judges, would deliver his decision on Dec. 4.