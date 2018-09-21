FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

European court should say if Britain alone can stop Brexit: Scottish judges

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - A legal appeal to determine whether Britain alone can change its mind about leaving the European Union should be given consideration by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), Scotland’s highest court said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: An anti-Brexit demonstrator waves flags outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

In a victory for pro-European campaigners, the decision by the Court of Session means the ECJ should say whether it is legally possible for Britain to stay in the world’s biggest trading bloc if its parliament so decides.

The petitioners argued that legal certainty about the process is needed in advance of any parliamentary vote because no country has ever withdrawn from the European Union.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison

