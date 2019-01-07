UK and European officials discussing delay to Brexit: Telegraph

A European Union flag is seen behind a British Union Jack during an anti-brexit protest in London, Britain, January 7,2019. REUTERS/ Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - British and European officials are discussing the possibility of extending Article 50 amid fears a Brexit deal will not be approved by March 29, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The Telegraph cited three unidentified EU sources as saying British officials had been “putting out feelers” and “testing the waters” on an extension of Article 50, Britain’s formal notice to withdraw from the European Union.

The United Kingdom is due to the leave the EU on March 29 at 2300 GMT.