UK's Labour not 'getting very far' in government Brexit talks: Ashworth

Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn reacts at the House of Commons in London, Britain May 8, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Roger Harris/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - An attempt by Britain’s main opposition Labour to try to persuade the government to back its alternative plan for leaving the European Union is not “getting very far”, the party’s health policy chief said on Sunday.

The government and Labour will resume talks next week to try to reach agreement on how to proceed with Brexit after Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal was rejected by parliament three times.

Jon Ashworth told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “We have put forward our alternatives. We’re trying to negotiate that with the government, as I say it’s not getting very far, but we are still engaging in those negotiations in good faith.”