FILE PHOTO: Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn arrives for a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Foreign Ministers at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Tuesday the European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was seeking a Brexit deal with Britain by the end of the day.

“There is some optimism, he is trying for a deal tonight,” Asselborn told journalists in Luxembourg after Barnier briefed the bloc’s ministers on the latest on Brexit. “Otherwise, we will most probably need another summit later this month.”