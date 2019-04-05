No reason to extend Brexit deadlines, Austria's Kurz says

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BERLIN (Reuters) - There is no reason to further extend the delay the EU has granted Britain for leaving the bloc unless facts in the country change, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was quoted as saying by a German newspaper on Friday, reiterating earlier statements.

“We, as the European Union, have set very clear deadlines and there is no reason to further extend those deadlines,” Kurz told Straubinger Tagblatt.

“Unless the facts in Britain change. But we have not yet reached this point,” he added.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday asked for a delay of Brexit until up to June 30.