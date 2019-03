FILE PHOTO: Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz addresses the media in Vienna, Austria March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria expects there to be a short postponement of the date on which Britain will leave the European Union and would support it if London asked for one, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.

He did not specify how long that extension would be but he said he did not expect Britain to take part in the European parliament election at the end of May.