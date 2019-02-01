Austria sees likelihood of hard Brexit: foreign minister

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austria sees a heightened risk that Britain will fall out of the European Union without an agreement to avoid a hard economic crash, the country’s foreign minister said on Friday.
Asked if Britain was heading for a hard Brexit, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said: “That is my estimation.”
“In my view, there are lots of signs that indicate a hard Brexit,” Kneissl told reporters as she arrived for a second day of talks with her EU counterparts in Bucharest.
