October 15, 2018 / 8:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

Austrian foreign minister seeks more clarity on Brexit by Wednesday

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said on Monday she hoped for more clarity on Brexit talks at this week’s meeting of EU leaders starting on Wednesday in Brussels.

Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl arrives for a two-day cabinet meeting in Mauerbach, Austria, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

Negotiators from both sides failed to bridge the gap in intense weekend talks before a high-stakes EU summit on Wednesday and Thursday.

The outstanding question of the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland is crucial for Brexit, Kneissl said.

“For the time being, as far as I can observe, everything is on suspense until Wednesday, and on Wednesday I hope that we can see a bit more clearly,” Kneissl said on her way to a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

