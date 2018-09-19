FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 19, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Austria's Kurz calls on Britain to compromise in Brexit talks

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called on Britain to be more flexible in the Brexit negotiations after the EU’s chief negotiator offered compromises.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives for the European People's Party (EPP) meeting ahead of the informal meeting of EU leaders, in Salzburg, Austria, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“A hard Brexit with no deal would be difficult for Europe, but it would be terrible for the UK,” Kurz, whose country holds the EU’s rotating presidency, told a news conference on Wednesday before the start of a summit with the bloc’s leaders.

He said he was still optimistic for a deal, however.

Reporting by Francois Murphy, writing by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.