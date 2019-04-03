Austria's Kurz calls on British MPs to avoid no-deal Brexit

FILE PHOTO - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz arrives at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday he hopes that British lawmakers will back a solution that avoids a hard Brexit as leaving the European Union without a withdrawal agreement would do “massive” harm to Britain’s economy.

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she would seek another delay to agree an EU divorce deal with the opposition Labour leader, a last-ditch gambit to break an impasse over Britain’s departure that enraged many in her party. May said she wanted another short extension beyond April 12.

In opening remarks at a news conference after a weekly cabinet meeting, Kurz did not address the possible extension.