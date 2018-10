BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday that British Prime Minister Theresa May had not provided other EU leaders with new ideas for resolving their Brexit standoff but expressed confidence that a deal could be struck.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks to the media at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“I am optimistic that we can reach a deal in the next weeks or months,” Kurz told reporters.