August 23, 2018 / 6:56 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Austria's Kurz wants to help EU's Barnier avoid a hard Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose country holds the rotating European Union presidency, said on Thursday he wanted to help the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator avoid a hard Brexit.

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz addresses the media after a cabinet meeting in Vienna, Austria, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

“Our big goal is to make a contribution during the presidency so that our chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, can continue to successfully lead the member states together, so that we can bring about a deal with Britain to avoid a hard Brexit and to secure an orderly future together,” Kurz told a rally of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in Erfurt.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; editing by Andrew Roche

