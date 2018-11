Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the Confederation of British Industry's (CBI) annual conference in London, Britain, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May will host Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz for talks at her Downing Street office on Thursday at 1230 GMT, her spokesman said.

Austria holds the six-month rotating EU presidency. The EU is due to hold a summit to discuss Britain’s draft Brexit deal on Sunday.