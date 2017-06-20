FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UK car industry warns Brexit cliff edge could permanently damage sector
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 20, 2017 / 9:00 AM / 2 months ago

UK car industry warns Brexit cliff edge could permanently damage sector

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vauxhall cars are seen for sale at a car show room near Vauxhall's plant in Luton, Britain, March 6, 2017.Neil Hall/File Photo.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's car industry set out a list of Brexit demands to Prime Minister Theresa May's government on Tuesday, warning that a return to World Trade Organisation rules could permanently damage the successful sector.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said Britain needed to retain the right to approve vehicles for use in the European Union, maintain passporting rights for automotive finance firms and have access to EU trade deals with nations such as Japan.

Britain's car industry, which is on course for record output by the end of the decade, is concerned that tariffs and a loss of access to its biggest export market could hurt investment and ultimately risk the viability of plants.

May failed to win an outright majority in a snap election, weakening her authority and prompting differing views within her cabinet and ruling Conservatives over whether Britain should remain in the European customs union, which guarantees unfettered trade, when it leaves the EU.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Michael Holden

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.