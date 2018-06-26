Responding to criticism, UK says has made 'considerable steps' on post-Brexit trade

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has made considerable step to provide as smooth and frictionless Brexit as possible, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Tuesday responding to criticism from the automotive industry over her strategy.

“I believe that what everybody wants is to achieve a Brexit which is as frictionless as possible which is the government’s stated position, and which is as smooth as possible, and we have made considerable steps toward providing for that,” he told reporters.

“Business including the automotive industry set out as a priority that it wanted an implementation period and that is what we’ve secured.”