FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 12, 2018 / 10:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

PM May will never agree deal that could permanently keep UK in a customs union: spokeswoman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will never agree to a backstop plan to prevent a hard border with European Union member Ireland that means Britain could be permanently tied to the bloc’s customs rules, her spokeswoman said on Friday.

Britain’s international trade, environment and Brexit ministers told Prime Minister Theresa May at a meeting on Thursday that they are concerned the whole of Britain could remain in the customs union for an open-ended period of time, the BBC said.

“The prime minister would never agree to a deal which could trap the UK in a backstop permanently,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.