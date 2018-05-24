FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 4:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU told Britain 'time-limited' backstop won't work: EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union Brexit negotiators told their British counterparts this week that a suggestion from London to make a backstop solution for avoiding a hard border on Ireland “time-limited” was unacceptable.

FILE PHOTO: An EU flag flies from a lamp post opposite the Houses of Parliament, on a sunny day in London, Britain, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“A strictly time-limited backstop would defeat the purpose of the backstop,” a senior EU official told reporters after three days of talks in Brussels. Britain had promised to come back, possibly within two weeks, with a different proposal.

Talks were not going quickly, the official added, saying that Britain appeared to want to retain access to many EU program and systems while not accepting obligations and supervision by EU courts.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by John Stonestreet

