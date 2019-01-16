Brexit: EU countries ready to make concession on Irish border - Handelsblatt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union may make further concessions to Britain regarding the border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources in Brussels.
Germany, the Netherlands and other countries are ready to make further concessions on the backstop solution that is included in the draft Brexit deal that British lawmakers rejected on Tuesday, but only if Ireland approves, the newspaper added.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Thomas Seythal