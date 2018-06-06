Britain will publish Irish backstop proposal shortly: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will publish its proposal shortly for a failsafe policy to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland if Brexit talks with the European Union do not produce a deal, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

He did not give any further guidance on when the proposal would be produced. Britain has committed to a ‘backstop’ arrangement with the EU to avoid a hard border in Ireland, but disagrees with the EU’s proposed means of achieving it and wants to put forward its own proposal.