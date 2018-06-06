FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 6, 2018 / 12:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain will publish Irish backstop proposal shortly: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will publish its proposal shortly for a failsafe policy to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland if Brexit talks with the European Union do not produce a deal, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Wednesday.

He did not give any further guidance on when the proposal would be produced. Britain has committed to a ‘backstop’ arrangement with the EU to avoid a hard border in Ireland, but disagrees with the EU’s proposed means of achieving it and wants to put forward its own proposal.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.