Changes UK wants in Brexit deal relate to Irish border backstop: PM's spokeswoman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON (Reuters) - The changes Britain is seeking to its divorce deal with the European Union relate to the Irish border backstop and alternatives to that policy should be discussed “without delay”, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Asked about a report that Johnson had told EU leaders he would accept the rest of his predecessor Theresa May’s Brexit deal if the controversial insurance policy for the border between the UK and Ireland were removed, the spokeswoman said: “We have been clear that the changes we are seeking relate to the backstop.”

Johnson had had “good discussions” with EU leaders over the last week, she added.

“What is clear is if there is goodwill on both sides and a determination to get things done, solutions to the backstop exist and the prime minister thinks these should be discussed without delay.”

Earlier, a spokeswoman for European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the EU would engage constructively with Britain on any concrete proposals that were compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement.