October 18, 2018 / 2:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU willing to concede Britain's demand for a UK-wide backstop: Euronews

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union is willing to agree to Britain’s demand to include the whole of the United Kingdom in a backstop customs union if they cannot agree a free-trade deal when the planned transitional arrangement runs out, Euronews reported.

Talks between Britain and the European Union have stalled over a disagreement over the so-called backstop - an insurance policy to ensure there will be no return to a hard border on the island of Ireland if a future trading relationship is not in place by the end of December 2020.

Darren McCaffrey, political editor of Euronews, said on Twitter the EU is willing to put a clause committing to a UK-wide backstop into the EU withdrawal agreement. Its position so far has been that only Northern Ireland should be in the backstop.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

