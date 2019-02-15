Pro-Brexit members of UK government willing to accept five-year limit on backstop: Bloomberg

Pro-Brexit demonstrators protest opposite Downing Street, London, Britain, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - Pro-Brexit members of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government are willing to keep Britain tied to the European Union’s customs regime for as long as five years in an attempt to break the deadlock in talks, Bloomberg on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A number of senior pro-Brexit members of the prime minister’s main team have privately said that they would be willing to accept such a long-term commitment, the report said. It is not clear if this would be acceptable to all Brexiteers.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. May’s Brexit deal was rejected by a record majority in parliament on Jan. 15. On Thursday, she suffered another defeat on her Brexit strategy that undermined her pledge to EU leaders to get her divorce deal approved if they grant her concessions.