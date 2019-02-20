World News
February 20, 2019 / 11:11 PM / in 10 minutes

UK attorney general plans for unilateral exit mechanism to Irish backstop: Telegraph

1 Min Read

Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - UK Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is considering plans for a unilateral exit mechanism to the Irish backstop with a notice period of 12 months, the Telegraph newspaper reported bit.ly/2E0XHql late on Wednesday.

The “backstop” provision in Britain’s European Union divorce deal aims at avoiding a hard border on the island of Ireland. Earlier on Wednesday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May said that the backstop provision is temporary.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

