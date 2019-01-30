World News
January 30, 2019 / 1:29 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

UK PM May looking at three ideas from Irish backstop renegotiation: spokesman

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, as she faces a vote on her Brexit 'plan B', in London, Britain, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering three possible alternative arrangements to the so-called Irish backstop, her spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, parliament gave May a mandate to try and renegotiate her Brexit deal, in particular the insurance policy designed to prevent border controls between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland if a permanent trade deal can’t be reached.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

