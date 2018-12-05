World News
December 5, 2018

UK PM May says listening to concerns on Brexit backstop to find way forward

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was listening to lawmakers’ concerns about the so-called Northern Irish backstop arrangements in the Brexit deal to try to find a way forward.

“I believe that the deal we have negotiated is a good deal. I recognize that concerns have been raised, particularly around the backstop and that is an issue, ... I am continuing to listen to colleagues on that and considering the way forward,” she told parliament.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper

