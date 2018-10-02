FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 8:12 AM / in a minute

Eurosceptics plan for Ireland will avoid hard border: former Brexit minister

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - A plan by eurosceptic rebels in Britain’s ruling party to rely on technology to check goods on the north-south land border on the island of Ireland would resolve a stalemate currently holding up a Brexit deal, a former junior Brexit minister said.

FILE PHOTO: Steve Baker, a Minister at the Department for Exiting the European Union, leaves Downing Street, in central London, Britain June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

“We believe that we have produced a proposal which can operate within the current framework of technology and administration to deliver a free flowing border with no infrastructure on the island of Ireland within the boundaries of a free trade agreement,” Steve Baker told BBC radio on Tuesday.

The Ireland border question is one of the principal issues holding up a deal between Britain and the EU over Brexit, with less than six months to go before Britain leaves the bloc.

(The story was refiled to add a dropped word in the first paragraph)

Writing By Michael Holden

