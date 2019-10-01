I won't back a Brexit in name only, says UK's ERG chairman

Conservative MP Steve Baker walks outside Downing street in London, Britain July 25,2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - An influential figure on the euroskeptic wing of Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party said on Tuesday he was confident any divorce deal the British prime minister struck with the EU was one he could back but said he would not support Brexit in name only.

“We would like to be able to vote for a deal and actually I’m highly confident if Boris brings back a deal it will be a deal which he expects we’ll want to support,” said Steve Baker, chairman of the European Research Group of pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers.

“If I’m voting for this agreement it needs to be hand on heart this is Brexit, that I’m proud to vote for it. If it’s Brexit in name only, I will vote against it,” he told BBC radio.