Pro-Brexit lawmaker Baker says PM May should seek delay to Brexit

Conservative MP Steve Baker leaves the Cabinet Office, in London, Britain January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Conservative lawmaker Steve Baker said his pro-Brexit faction would table an amendment to allow British Prime Minister Theresa May to extend the time period in which Britain can agree a deal to leave the EU, he said on Wednesday.

“What we’ve said in this amendment which we’ve had to think very carefully about is that the prime minister should seek an extension of Article 50 ... so businesses do get a bit more time to prepare,” he told the BBC.

“We are in the business of trying to unite all wings of the party and the (Democratic Unionist Party so the government can be stable and we can exit”