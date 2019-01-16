World News
January 16, 2019 / 7:42 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

UK must find new Brexit plan after May deal defeat: Conservative MP

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal cannot be resuscitated after it suffered a devastating defeat in parliament and the government must find a new plan, a pro-Brexit lawmaker from May’s Conservative Party said.

“There is no getting away from it. That was an absolutely devastating blow,” Steve Baker — a member of the European Research Group of Conservative lawmakers which opposed May’s plan — told BBC radio on Wednesday.

May should now push for a free trade agreement with the European Union but Britain should also be prepared to leave the EU without a deal, Baker said.

He echoed comments from other members of the pro-Brexit ERG group who have said they will support May’s government in a confidence vote scheduled for later on Wednesday.

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by James Davey

