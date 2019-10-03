World News
UK's Brexit proposals offer possibility of 'tolerable deal': Conservative eurosceptic

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of a group of eurosceptic lawmakers in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party said on Thursday the government’s latest Brexit proposals offered the possibility of a “tolerable deal”.

Opposition from Steve Baker’s European Research Group helped defeat former prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal three times earlier this year.

“We now glimpse the possibility of a tolerable deal,” Baker said in parliament, joining several other pro-Brexit lawmakers who appeared supportive of Johnson’s proposals.

Johnson said there was momentum behind the proposals but he was “not going to pretend this is a done deal.”

