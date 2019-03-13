We will keep voting down PM May's deal, says senior UK eurosceptic

Conservative MP Steve Baker is pictured outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain, February 4, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

LONDON (Reuters) - Senior eurosceptic British lawmaker Steve Baker said on Wednesday he would keep voting against Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal if it was put before parliament again.

Baker, a leading member of the large eurosceptic faction in May’s Conservative Party, said he had spoken to Brexit campaign groups about the deal.

“I will see to it that we honor what we owe to them, to keep voting this down however many times it is brought back,” he said in parliament.