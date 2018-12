An anti-Brexit protester carries flags past the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British officials are warning European Union member states that a no-deal Brexit creates a high risk of financial disruption to banks, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to secure further assurances that the Northern Irish backstop, a way to ensure there is no hard border on the island of Ireland, would be only temporary, to win over lawmakers to her deal.