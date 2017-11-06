ECB's Nouy says almost 50 banks considering post-Brexit relocation, source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Nearly 50 banks have approached euro zone supervisors seeking information on how to relocate from Britain after it leaves the European Union, the European Central Bank’s top bank supervisor told EU finance ministers on Monday, an official said.

Daniele Nouy told ministers meeting in Brussels that several large banks operating in the euro zone from Britain were progressing on their contingency plans and a few had already sought licenses in the euro zone, an EU official who attended the meeting said.

She underlined that many other banks were still delaying their post-Brexit plans, however, and said that was a reason for concern at the ECB, the official said.