Draft Brexit deal ends Britain's easy access to EU financial markets

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed a deal that will give London’s vast financial center a basic level of access to the bloc’s markets after Brexit.

The deal will be based on the EU’s existing system of financial market access known as equivalence - a watered-down relationship that officials in Brussels have said all along is the best arrangement that Britain can expect.

Such an arrangement would give the United Kingdom a similar level of access to the EU as major U.S. and Japanese firms, while however tying it to many EU finance rules for years to come.

Britain and the EU agreed “commitments to preserving financial stability, market integrity, investor protection and fair competition, while respecting the parties’ regulatory and decision-making autonomy, and their ability to take equivalence decisions in their own interest,” the draft Brexit agreement said.

Britain’s decision to leave the EU has jolted London’s position as the leading international finance hub, home to the world’s highest number of banks and largest commercial insurance market. Elements long taken for granted, such as the right to buy and sell certain products, are suddenly in flux.

Britain’s financial services sector, the biggest source of its exports and tax revenue, has been struggling to find a way to preserve the existing flow of trading after it leaves the EU.

Many top bankers fear Brexit will slowly undermine London’s position. Global banks have already reorganized some operations ahead of Britain’s departure from the European Union, due on March 29.

After the shock 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU, many bankers and politicians have been hoping that London could secure a preferential deal to give deep access to the bloc’s markets.

A deal along the lines of equivalence falls far short of that. Under current equivalence rules, access is patchy and the EU can cut off access under equivalence within 30 days in some cases - a step it has never taken - and Britain had called for a far longer notice period.