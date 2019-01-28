UK financial services minister expects Brexit deal

An EU flag flutters during an anti-Brexit demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is working hard for a Brexit deal but it was still prudent to put in place contingency measures in case no agreement is reached, UK financial services minister John Glen said on Monday.

Parliament will vote on Tuesday on an array of attempts to unblock efforts to reach a deal and Britain avoid crashing out of the bloc on March 29, which would cause disruption in financial markets.

“I do have every confidence that we will in the end be successful,” Glen told an ISDA derivatives industry conference.