FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Business News
January 11, 2018 / 6:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM tells bankers they are a priority for Brexit: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May told executives from financial services firms on Thursday that they are a priority in the upcoming Brexit talks with the European Union, sources familiar with a meeting held in Downing Street said.

“It was an encouraging, positive meeting,” a banker briefed on the talks told Reuters. “It felt like the meeting was about telling the finance industry ‘you are a priority for us’.”

Last year bankers complained that they were not being listened to by May’s government as Britain prepared for Brexit, which is due to happen in March 2019.

Related Coverage

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill. Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.