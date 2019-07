FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

(Reuters) - The UK’s Brexit minister Stephen Barclay spoke to the European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday and told him he wants a deal but will leave the bloc on Oct. 31 with or without one.

"Spoke to Michel Barnier today and made our position clear: We want a deal but are leaving the EU on October 31 with or without one," he said in a tweet bit.ly/2YfywgZ.