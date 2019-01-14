Brexit minister says he would remain in post if UK leaves with no deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Monday he would remain in his position if Britain leaves the European Union on March 29 without a deal, because he would need to help oversee the process.
Asked on BBC television if he would remain in government if Britain left the bloc without a deal he replied: “Yes, I would because I need to manage the risk, we as the government would need to manage those risks.”
“But no one wants a no deal scenario because it would be disruptive.”
Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Kylie MacLellan