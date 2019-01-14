World News
January 14, 2019 / 7:48 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Brexit minister says he would remain in post if UK leaves with no deal

Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay appears on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, in London, Britain January 13, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Monday he would remain in his position if Britain leaves the European Union on March 29 without a deal, because he would need to help oversee the process.

Asked on BBC television if he would remain in government if Britain left the bloc without a deal he replied: “Yes, I would because I need to manage the risk, we as the government would need to manage those risks.”

“But no one wants a no deal scenario because it would be disruptive.”

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

