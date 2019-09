Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is making progress towards a Brexit deal but significant work remains to be done, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay told Sky News on Sunday.

“There’s been a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes. We can see a landing zone in terms of a future deal but there is significant work still to do,” Barclay said.

Barclay said he would be meeting EU negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday.

Related Coverage UK PM Johnson fully committed to getting a Brexit deal: interior minister Patel