Brexit minister: Parliament will debate EU exit plans on Monday

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Stephen Barclay is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Parliament will have the chance to discuss a motion on Brexit on Monday, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said, confirming government plans to set out a process for parliament to find a way forward on Britain’s departure from the European Union.

“We will come back on Monday and set out at the despatch box exactly how we will honor the commitment,” Barclay said on Wednesday, referring to an announcement made last week by Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington.