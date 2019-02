FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Steve Barclay appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain, December 9, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said he had a positive meeting with the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday and would meet him again later in the week.